The Flyers may move Sean Walker despite their success.

The Philadelphia Flyers seemed to go into sell mode last offseason. General manager Daniel Briere made a bold move in one of his first acts without the interim tag. He traded defenseman Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-way trade involving the Los Angeles Kings. In this deal, the Flyers acquired Sean Walker.

Few likely expected Walker to emerge in the way he has. The 29-year-old has been a bright spot for a Philadelphia team making a surprising push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, Walker is a free agent at the end of the season. And Philadelphia’s recent trade for Jamie Drysdale makes an extension for Walker a bit complicated.

If the Flyers decide to move on, they should have no shortage of potential suitors. Here are three of the best potential landing spots for Sean Walker as the NHL Trade Deadline inches ever closer.

Lightning are exploring options

The Tampa Bay Lightning haven't found the kind of success they are accustomed to this year. However, they are still a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference. As a result, expect them to be buyers at the NHL Trade Deadline as they have been in recent times.

The Lightning have explored the defensive market, according to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta. Furthermore, Tampa Bay is believed to be interested in acquiring Walker, according to The Fourth Period's Anthony Di Marco. It is not clear at this time if the Bolts have initiated trade talks, though.

Sean Walker has emerged as a quality defenseman for the Flyers. However, with his future in Philadelphia unclear, what better way for him to continue his current run of form than with the NHL's most successful franchise of the 2020s.

Oilers could use reinforcements

The Edmonton Oilers always seem to be hindered by their inability to keep the puck out of the net. Their nightmarish start to the 2023-24 season came as a result of this. Things have certainly stabilized now, but Edmonton may look to add reinforcements in order to keep their incredible turnaround going.

It appears the team could be looking to add a rearguard or two ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. In fact, the Oilers are reportedly one team that has contacted the Flyers about Walker, according to Di Marco. Di Marco went on to name Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg as a potential name of interest to the Flyers.

Whether a deal between Edmonton and Philadelphia includes Broberg remains to be seen. However, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Sean Walker in an Oilers jersey after the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8th.

Maple Leafs are interested

The Toronto Maple Leafs entered the 2023-24 NHL season among the favorites to win the Atlantic Division. Unfortunately, that seems a bit far-fetched at this stage. That said, Toronto is still well in the mix in the Eastern Conference playoff race, and the NHL Trade Deadline could see them strengthening their roster.

Di Marco reports the Maple Leafs have also called the Flyers regarding Walker. This makes sense, as Toronto lost defenseman John Klingberg for the rest of the season due to injury. They certainly could make a move to bolster their blueline ahead of the postseason.

The Maple Leafs are hoping to build on last year's emotional playoff series victory. And Sean Walker could help Toronto find that success this spring if a deal can be struck ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.