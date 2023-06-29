There weren't a few mock 2023 NHL Draft pieces that had Russian prospect Matvei Michkov pegged as the Washington Capitals' pick at the No. 8 spot in the first round. That did not turn out to be the case, as the Philadelphia Flyers got him before the Caps had their chance to be on the clock. The Flyers took Michkov off the board at No. 7, while the Capitals opted to go with Ryan Leonard.

It wasn't hard to make a Matvei Michkov-Capitals connection. For one, Washington still has superstar Alex Ovechkin, and it makes some sense that the team will draft and groom a Russian prospect to be their next franchise cornerstone just like they did with The Great Eight. That being said, Michkov's situation is tricky, as he's still under contract with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL until the end of that league's 2026-27 season. This led to rumors ahead of the NHL Draf that Michkov was telling teams not to take him, with the hopes that he will eventually find his way to Washington.

Well, Matvei Michkov has already squashed that rumor after the Flyers selected him.

Via Greg Wyshynski of ESPN:

“No, no. I talked to every team. Those kind of words I've never mentioned.” (through an interpreter).

Connor Bedard walked into the 2023 NHL Draft as the undisputed top prospect, but there was a time before when Matvei Michkov was also considered to be on at least nearly the same level as the eventual top overall pick in the draft. In any case, Michkov's NHL rights are now with the Flyers, who hope that he will develop into a future superstar for the team.