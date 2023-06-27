Connor Bedard is a lock to go No. 1 overall in the upcoming 2023 NHL Draft. Whereas Bedard is virtually destined to become the top pick of the Chicago Blackhawks there is plenty of uncertainty behind the star forward. One prospect who has also been turning heads as the draft approaches is Matvei Michkov, who is being projected by most mock drafts to be selected inside the top 10.

Fueling his stock is a positive take from an unnamed team with regard to a recent interview with Matvei Michkov, per Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff.

Report from one of the teams that interviewed Matvei Michkov in Nashville: “Just one interview with a translator, but I was really impressed with him.”

ClutchPoints' latest 2023 NHL Mock Draft has Matvei Michkov landing with the Washington Capitals at the No. 8 spot in the first round.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Michkov is viewed as an elite offensive talent, with some believing he has the upside of a Connor Bedard in the pros. His situation in the KHL is a bit tricky, but the NHL team that will acquire his services will have a terrific talent to polish further and hope to become a franchise cornerstone down the road. The 18-year-old Matvei Michkov is expected to play for SKA St. Petersburg in the 2023-24 KHL season.

The said interview offered a great opportunity to evaluate Matvei Michkov, particularly his mindset. His on-ice skills are pretty much scouted well, so what's behind the curtain is something that holds special interest among NHL teams looking in his direction ahead of the NHL Draft.