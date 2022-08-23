Flyers get brutal Ryan Ellis injury blow ahead of NHL training camp

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis played just four games last season. The hope was that the veteran blueliner would make it back in time for the start of this upcoming season. However, it seems things won’t be going to plan.

Flyers head coach John Tortorella spoke with reporters on Monday, revealing the 31-year-old likely won’t be ready for training camp, and could miss the start of the season.

“If you’re asking me right now, I doubt it,” Tortorella told reporters. The Flyers open their training camp proceedings on September 21. They open the regular season on October 13 against the New Jersey Devils.

“I’ve had several conversations with Ryan Ellis as far as how he’s doing,” Tortorella, who was hired this offseason, said. “That’s been an up and down process for him. He’s doing everything he possibly can to get ready for camp, [but] I’m doubtful that’s going to happen.”

Ellis has a rather complicated injury. The 31-year-old Flyers defenseman said the injury is “multilayered” and encompasses the “whole pelvic region.”

In April, Ellis told reporters he expected to be ready in time for training camp. “I feel pretty good,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I’m 100 percent but getting there. … We haven’t had medicals and physicals yet. It will depend on what [the doctors] say or think is best but I’m guessing I’ll be cleared pretty soon.”

However, something changed, and now the team will be moving forward with one of their prized acquisitions of the 2021 offseason.

“To have an injury like he has, miss training camp, and then be ready for regular season, I think it’s going to take some time,” Tortorella said. “I don’t want to speak for Ryan, I haven’t spoken to him in a few weeks. But I know it was up and down as far as just what he’s doing right now trying to get himself ready.”