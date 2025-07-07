PHOENIX– With the WNBA officially naming the All-Star reserves, Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas made the list. However, despite a near-MVP caliber season, she wasn't named a starter.

It made many believe that Thomas was worthy of representing the Mercury as an All-Star game starter. Even though this is her sixth appearance, she feels that there's a constant theme surrounding her selections.

asked Alyssa Thomas if being selected as an All-Star reserve adds any more fuel to her. "I think I've been so disrespected in my career that it doesn't really matter."

“I think I've been so disrespected in my career that it doesn't doesn't matter to me anymore,” Thomas explained about not being named a starter. “An All-Star nod is an All-Star nod. I get to play no matter what, so it doesn't really matter to me.”

One thing is clear for Thomas, and that's winning. Just about every team she's played on, has been a winner and a finals contender. She's hoping to do the same with Phoenix in her first season in the Valley.

In 13 games, she amasses a 10-3 record, which is shocking. Her playmaking, relentless defense, and winning mentality are all apparent. Still, the All-Star Game is a popularity contest.

Thomas's game won't wow the casual basketball fan, or even WNBA fan. However, her game speaks for itself, and the reserve selection doesn't seem to phase her one bit.

Nate Tibbetts endorses Mercury's Alyssa Thomas

Head coach Nate Tibbetts has been one of Thomas's biggest advocates. From crediting halftime speeches, to being a coach on the floor, he's continually impressed.

When he got wind of Thomas's All-Star reserve nod, Tibbetts's bias came roaring out. Regardless of that, he expressed his personal experience with her and how he unfortunately sees the disrespect she gets.

“I've been lucky enough to be around some great players, and all of them are motivated by different things. The sad, unfortunate thing for AT is she's maybe been overlooked and taken advantage of, for how great she is,” Tibbetts said.

“I think it's very disappointing that she wasn't named one of the 10 starters in our league, but that's not for me to decide. A very well-deserved All-Star nod, but she should be starting in that game, in my opinion.”

Another person would be Mercury All-Star starter Satou Sabally, who supported Thomas playing alongside her.

Experiencing and being around an elite player for an entire season can change ones perception, as it has for Tibbetts. Sometimes, though, others don't see what's in the building.

The workouts, scrimmages, team dinners, whatever else you want to name. Thomas is having a career-year, but doesn't seem to get the love by the league that's due for her.