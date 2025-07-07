It is the second week of NBA's free agency period in 2025, and Jonathan Kuminga doesn't appear to be anywhere close to signing with any team just yet. The Golden State Warriors still control Kuminga's future, with the 22-year-old forward being in restricted free agency, and this seems to have complicated matters for the seventh overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.

With the Washington Wizards having traded for Cam Whitmore in recent days, yet another potential suitor for Kuminga appears to be out of the running for him. And the latest report from The Athletic's Anthony Slater suggests that Kuminga might be in for a long wait before settling on a home for next season and beyond.

“No significant traction on the Jonathan Kuminga front over the weekend, per sources. Restricted free agency around the NBA remains ice cold. Conversations and little action,” Slater wrote.

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel has written extensively about Kuminga and the teams that could potentially be in pursuit of the young forward. Among those teams Siegel has mentioned are the Sacramento Kings, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, and New Orleans Pelicans — all of which have significant obstacles they'll need to clear before they can sign Kuminga to an offer sheet or fit his contract in a sign-and-trade.

The Kings, Slater confirms, have been Kuminga's “strongest pursuer”, but “nothing has come close” in this regard. Such is the difficulty that restricted free agency presents for a player who isn't exactly the best fit in the long-term plans of his current team.

Whatever the case may be, the Warriors will want to get as much value out of this Kuminga ordeal. And if that means they have to wait until deep into the offseason to resolve matters, then so be it.

Jonathan Kuminga's Warriors future in total question

To end the 2024-25 season, Kuminga's future with the Warriors became ever murkier. Following the addition of Jimmy Butler, head coach Steve Kerr came to the realization that Kuminga's fit in lineups alongside Butler wasn't the best and decided to bench him until it was totally necessary for him to unearth the 22-year-old when Stephen Curry sustained a hamstring injury.

Kuminga has made it clear that he wants to go somewhere he can develop into his full potential as a player. And it's looking unlikely that he'll be able to do so on the Warriors. But it looks like Golden State might end up keeping him, if only as a trade asset, amid the lack of interest in him in restricted free agency.