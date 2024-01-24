Kucherov is the new NHL points leader after a four-point effort on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov notched his fifth career regular-season hat trick in a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. Kucherov totaled four points in the game, two of which came on the power play.

Those two power-play points saw Kucherov pass franchise legend Martin St. Louis in that category. He now only trails teammate Steven Stamkos for the franchise record in power-play points, per ESPN.

Kucherov also retook the league lead in points with his four-point game, giving him 80 on the season. He continues to battle Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon for the Art Ross Trophy as MacKinnon has 77 points, 10 more than the next player.

“He's a pleasure to watch every night and he's definitely worth the price of admission,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “He's a fabulous player. Unique. Elite. I don't know what else to say about him because I'm running out of words.”

Kucherov has recorded a point in eight of the Lightning's 10 games in January, totaling 19 points during that span. Tampa Bay is 7-3 in those games and 17-5-2 when Kucherov has multiple points in a game this season.

The former Hart Memorial Trophy winner is on pace to shatter his career highs in goals and points, which he set during his MVP season in 2018-19. Kucherov did not miss a game that season, scoring 41 goals with 87 assists for a 128-point campaign.

With Connor McDavid's slow start – though he's more than picked it up by now – the Hart Trophy race is wide open this season. More performances like the one Nikita Kucherov had on Tuesday will only help the Lightning star's MVP case as the stretch run of the season looms.