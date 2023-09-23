Right before the 2023 NHL Draft, the Philadelphia Flyers and St. Louis Blues reportedly had a trade in place. The Blues would acquire defenseman Travis Sanheim and forward Kevin Hayes in exchange for defenseman Torey Krug. Other parts could have been involved, but these were the major components.

However, the trade fell through. Krug refused the deal, exercising his no-trade clause to remain with the Blues. St. Louis did acquire Hayes in a separate trade, but Sanheim was not included. In fact, the veteran Flyers defenseman remained with the team throughout the summer.

With training camp underway across the NHL, Sanheim finally had a chance to address the rumors around him on Friday. “It sucks. There is a reason I signed here for 8 years. I want to be here in Philadelphia,” the Flyers defenseman said, via Flyers writer Jamey Baskow.

Sanheim indeed is in the first year of an eight-year contract. The contract, signed in October last year, carries a full no-trade clause for the first four seasons. It also carries a $6.25 million cap hit in each of the eight seasons.

The trade with the Blues was agreed to ahead of July 1, the start of the new NHL league year. As a result, trading Sanheim would've meant that the no-trade clause did not apply. The Flyers could have traded the 27-year-old without gaining his permission.

Sanheim is likely to begin this upcoming season as a member of the Flyers. He and Philadelphia begin the 2023-24 NHL season on October 12. Philadelphia hits the road to take on a Columbus Blue Jackets team looking to overcome some major off-ice drama this season.