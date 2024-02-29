It is a Metropolitan Division clash as the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Washington Capitals. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Capitals prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Flyers enter the game sitting at 31-22-7 on the year, which is third in the Metropolitan Division. They have won six of their last ten overall, and last time out they faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. Bobby Brink scored just 2:22 into the game to give the Flyers the 1-0 lead. Then, in the second period, the Lightning would score to tie the game. The game broke open in the third. The Flyers scored three times in the first seven minutes of the period, before the Lightning scored again. Then, the Flyers would add two empty net goals and would win the game 6-2.
Meanwhile, the Capitals come into the game sitting at 27-22-9 on the year, which is fifth in the Metropolitan Division. In the last game, the Capitals faced the Detroit Red Wings. The Wings scored the first two goals of the game, both in the first period. Hendric Lapierre would score to maker it 2-1, but the Red Wings would then add two more goals. Michael Sgarbossa would make it 4-2, but the Red Wings would end up piling it on. The Capitals would fall 8-3.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Flyers-Capitals Odds
Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-265)
Moneyline: -110
Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+215)
Moneyline: -110
Over: 5.5 (-130)
Under: 5.5 (+106)
How to Watch Flyers vs. Capitals
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: NHL Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Flyers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Flyers enter the game 22nd in the NHL in goals per game this year, coming in with 2.98 per game on the season. Travis Konecny leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 27 goals and 27 assists, good for 54 total points on the year. Konecny has been great when shorthanded this year, sitting with five shorthanded goals on the year. He also has three goals and three assists when shorthanded this year. Meanwhile, Joel Farabee is second on the team in points this year. He has 17 goals and 27 assists for his 44 total points. Farabee is the only other player on the roster with more than 40 points this year.
Owen Tippett sits second on the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 21 goals on the year, plus Tippett has added 15 assists, good for 36 total points. The Flyers get help on offense from the blue line. Travis Sanheim leads the team in assists this year while sitting tied for third on the team in total points. He has eight goals and 28 assists this year, for his 36 total points on the season.
The Flyers are one of the worst in the NHL on the power play this year. They sit 32nd in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 13.0 percent conversion rate on the season. Still, the Flyers are one of the best in the NHL on the penalty kill, sitting second in the NHL with an 86.2 percent success rate this year.
Samuel Ersson is expected to start in goal for the Flyers in this one. He is 17-11-4 on the year with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage this year. He has been solid in his eight starts in February. In his eight starts, Ersson has a .909 save percentage and a 2.39 goals-against average. This gives him a 5-2-1 record in those games.
Why The Capitals Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Capitals come into the game sitting 29th in the NHL in goals per game this year, with just 2.59 goals per game on the season. They are led by Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin comes into the game third on the team in goals and second in assists, but tied for the team lead in points this year. He has 16 goals and 27 assists this year for 43 points. Seven of the goals and ten of the assists have been on the power play. Meanwhile, Dylan Strome leads the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 21 goals this year and 22 assists, good for 43 total points, tied for the team lead. He also has five goals and eight assists on the power play this year.
John Carlson leads the team in assists this year, playing from the blue line. He comes into the game with four goals and 30 assists, good for a third-ranked 34 points. He has two goals and 11 assists on the power play. Rounding out the top scorers, and sitting second on the team in goals, is Anthony Mantha. Mantha comes into the game with 18 goals and 14 assists overall. He has struggled on the power play though, with just one goal and four assists.
The Capitals sit 22nd in the NHL this year on the power play, with an 18.1 percent conversion rate on the man advantage. Further, they are 15th in the NHL on the penalty kill, with an 80.0 percent success rate.
Charlie Lindgren is expected to be in goal for this captain. He is 12-9-5 on the year with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He is coming off a bad start though, allowing eight goals on just 31 shots, good for a .742 save percetnage and a loss.
Final Flyers-Capitals Prediction & Pick
The Flyers have been up and down at times this year, but they are coming into the game looking strong. The Capitals are missing a lot of players, espeically TJ Oshie. They also have been giving up a lot of goals as of late. Still, they have put together solid performances as of late. With the Capitals at home, they should be able to keep this one close, which will drive up the score.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Flyers-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-130)