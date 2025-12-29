The Los Angeles Lakers bested the Sacramento Kings 125-101 on Sunday, thanks in large part to the showings that LeBron James and Luka Doncic were able to provide. After the contest, James was sure to say that the entire roster must be involved in the team's progression.

“I don't want to create the narrative of [just] me and Luka,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “It's five guys on the floor and seven guys that come off the bench. It needs to be all of us. [But] it's important that we set the tone.”

James posted 24 points, three rebounds, and five assists, while Doncic earned 34 points, five rebounds, and seven assists. The Lakers also received a superb showing from guard Nick Smith Jr., who scored 21 points off the bench while shooting 8-of-14 from the field and 5-of-10 from distance.

Donic acknowledged that the team’s chemistry and overall production will be aided by how well he and James can mesh on the court, especially while Austin Reaves recovers from a calf strain that he suffered during the team’s Christmas Day game against the Houston Rockets.

“I think it definitely starts with us,” Doncic said. “And when AR is back, it's going to be all three of us. But now, it starts with us. We need to show what we can do and if we are going to do it, we both are going to do it. The group is going to follow.”

It remains to be seen how Los Angeles will fare after snapping their three-game losing streak, but James and Doncic are focused on ways to jumpstart their team.

The Lakers are now 20-10 on the season. They will host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.