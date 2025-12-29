The Philadelphia Eagles are looking dangerous heading into Week 18. Philly delivered a signature win on Sunday, beating Buffalo 13-12 in a defensive slugfest. One Eagles defensive player seems to believe that Philly has what it takes to overcome adversity after Sunday's iconic win.

Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis made a bold statement after beating the Bills in Week 17. He poetically explained that Philly is used to chaos and does not back down during big moments.

“I like to consider us the eye of the storm,” Davis said, per The Athletic's Brooks Kubena. “While everything else is swirling around us, we’re in the middle, we’re calm.”

There has been plenty of controversy surrounding the Eagles in 2025, both on and off the field. That makes Davis' message hit home for more than one reason.

Philadelphia made some incredible plays to get past Buffalo in Week 17, mostly on the defensive side of the ball.

One of those plays was a clutch blocked field goal by Jalen Carter during the fourth quarter. Blocked field goals are always exciting, especially when they help decide the outcome of a one-score game like this one.

Carter's block was eerily reminiscent of Davis' walk-off blocked field goal against the Rams earlier this season. Both plays highlight that Philadelphia has been a defense-first team in 2025 that gets just enough help from their offense to win games.

Look no further than Sunday's game for a prime example. The Eagles were outgained 331 to 190 but their defense never broke and found a way to get the win.

Jalen Hurts couldn't find a rhythm, going 13-of-27 for 110 passing yards with one touchdown. Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley was stuck in the mud, turning 19 carries into just 68 rushing yards.

Philadelphia has the tough part figured out. After all, the old saying holds true that defense wins championships. But the Eagles will need both sides of the ball to pull their weight if they want to make any noise during the postseason this year.

Next up for the Eagles is a Week 18 showdown with the Commanders.