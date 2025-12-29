For now, an era has come to an end with the temporary suspension of the USC/Notre Dame football rivalry. The reason is scheduling conflicts and an inability to reach an agreement.

Meanwhile, some USC personnel are weighing in on the rivalry's significance. Former Trojan QB Carson Palmer is advocating for the tradition to remain alive. Also, fellow former QB Matt Leinart is remaining loyal to his alma mater during the negotiations.

As USC prepares to play TCU in the Alamo Bowl, head coach Lincoln Riley spoke out on the rivalry ending and to hear him tell it, blame it on Notre Dame, for it falling, falling, per Chris Trevino of 24/7 Sports.

“Had Notre Dame lived up to their word and played us anytime, anywhere, we’d be playing them the next two years.”

Lincoln Riley’s full comment on the #USC-Notre Dame rivalry game ending: “Had Notre Dame lived up to their word and played us anytime, anywhere we’d be playing them the next two years.” @ThePeristyle pic.twitter.com/bhSc94WfYI — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) December 29, 2025

Altogether, No. 16 USC finished the season at 9-3 and 7-2 in B1G. Meanwhile, No. 11 Notre Dame completed the regular season at 10-2. On Oct. 18, the Fighting Irish defeated the Trojans 34-24. A game in which the Trojans blew the game in the second half.

Article Continues Below

A look back at the longstanding USC/Notre Dame football rivalry

This rivalry dates back to 1926. The first game was played on December 4, in which Notre Dame came away victorious 13-12. In 1928, USC earned its first win in the series, 28-7.

In the case of the Trojans, they have compiled a 37-56-5 record, with their most recent win coming in 2022 (38-27). Oftentimes, the game between two of the most outstanding college football programs evokes unique traditions. One of which was the West Coast/Midwest matchup, a national title or Heisman Trophy at stake, and the emergence of some of the most iconic names in the game.

On the USC side, John McKay, Marcus Allen, Reggie Bush, and Pete Carroll, to name a few. Then on the flip side, Notre Dame had the likes of Knute Rockne, Joe Montana, and Lou Holtz.