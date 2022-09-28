FlyQuest now shares owners with Florida Panthers

Announced earlier this week, esports organization FlyQuest is now owned by Viola family, who also own the National Hockey League’s Florida Panthers parent company Sunrise Sports & Entertainment.

According to the blog post on the official FlyQuest site, FlyQuest will “continue to grow as an organization focused on advocacy, sustainability, and giving back to the community. Under its new ownership, FlyQuest is prepared to continue the brand’s legacy of ‘Showcasing Greatness’ with exciting activations, partnerships, and continued expansion in esports.”

“We are excited about the future of the esports industry, and we were drawn to FlyQuest’s culture and commitment to playing for a greater purpose,” said Michael Viola, president of the Viola family office. “We’re thankful to the Edens family, LCS Commissioner Jackie Felling, Riot Games, and FlyQuest CEO Michael Choi for their support and energy throughout this entire process, and we look forward to building on the solid foundation that FlyQuest and their dedicated staff have worked so hard to achieve. We are excited to lead FlyQuest in its next chapter as a mission-driven organization that competes at the highest level both in North America and on the world stage.”

This is the second major change FLY has experienced in recent months, as they also changed CEOs last June after ex-CEO Tricia Sugita stepped down and joined Cloud9 shortly after.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to work with the Violas to build a bright future for FlyQuest,” said Michael Choi, FlyQuest CEO. “Together, we’re committed to the competitive success of all of our rosters, current and future, and through this partnership, I believe we’ll be able to usher in a new era for FlyQuest, one that furthers our mission of Showcasing Greatness, both competitively and in the way we serve the greater good.”

FlyQuest is primarily a League of Legends team but was not able to qualify in the upcoming League of Legends 2022 World Championship. They also compete in Super Smash Bros. Melee. Initially founded in early 2017 after acquiring Cloud9 Challenger, FLY were previously owned by Fortress Investment Group, and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wesley Edens.

