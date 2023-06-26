When Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay took the ring for the second time in this current series at Forbidden Door II, fans knew they were in for one heck of a match, and needless to say, the former NJPW Champions did not disappoint them at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Wrestling in the third-to-last match of the show, a shocking placement for the fans who wanted to see it go on last, Ospreay and Omega went well past Justin Roberts' 30-minute call and delivered a fast-paced, hard-hitting, bloody ordeal that featured Bloodline-esque interference, foreign objects, and most shockingly of all, a kick out of the One Winged Angel at one, a sight that has quite possibly never been seen when “The Best Bout Machine” was in a wrestling ring.

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay stole the show at Forbidden Door.

Entering the ring with fanfare worthy of the Tokyo Dome, with Ospreay opting to bring back “Elevated” for the match instead of using an iteration of “Bring It Down” as he was marched to the ring by Don Callis and Omega bypassing “Battlecry” for “Devil's Sky,” the match began like a flash, with both men attempting finishers early on before opting to instead beat the you-know-what out of each other with chops, dives, and enough knees to fill the first few rows of the Raptors arena.

The first major inflection point of the match came relatively early on, when Omega attempted a You Cannot Escape, but his attempt was thwarted by Callis, who grabbed him by the leg. This led to referee Paul Turner ejecting the manager from the ring and sending him to the back (presumably) for the rest of the evening. Omega then worked up for a bit, proving that his experience is superior Ospreay's vigor, but that theory was tested by “The Areal Assassin” who, in a spot similar to Wrestle Kingdom 17, decided to drive “The Cleaner's” face into the announce table's Forbidden Door cover until his face began to bleed.

This would not, however, prove to be the last time someone would bleed from the face in this match, as Omega opted to repeatedly spike his foe into the ring steps before turning the steel-clad leg ladders onto its side to deliver a DDT that connected to an absolutely bloody degree.

Back in the ring, Omega and Ospreay exchanged blows, and the former even started to get himself over before who but the “Invisible Hand,” Don Callis returned to ringside and handed off a screwdriver to help his client get an edge when Omega attempted to do the One Winged Angel; a plan that worked as planned.

Back on top, Ospreay unleashed a series of power moves – first hitting the Hidden Blade, then the Storm Breaker – a series of moves that were only thwarted because Omega put his leg on the ropes at two, but that didn't stop “Billy Goat's” momentum cold. No, he decided to take a page from his opponent's playbook and actually went for a V-Trigger One Winged Angel combination, leading to the crowd gasping audibly before cheering when “The Best Bout Machine” furiously kicked out at one.

Seemingly revived, it looked like Omgea was going to get a victory, as he delivered a Brainbuster-assisted Croyt's Wrath for a two count, but in the end, it wasn't meant to be; Ospreay hit another Hidden Blade after throwing away his elbow pad and after hitting a ghastly Tiger Driver 91 that spiked Omega right on his head/neck, the “Aerial Assassin” secured the pin and the win with a combination Hidden Blade-Storm Breaker for the 1-2-3. Ospreay is the new IWGP United States Champion, and while fans might not be particularly excited about the outcome, as it was staged in Canada after all, it's hard to argue with the finish or the efforts of either man.

Was this match good? Yes, this very well might have been the best match ever booked in an AEW ring. Did this match surpass the match at Wrestle Kingdom 17? Debatable, as it was very different from the NJPW spotfest that left fans spellbound back in December. But did Ospreay and Omega deliver the sort of match that makes fans happy to spend $50 for a Pay-Per-View? 100 percent; if you're a fan of professional wrestling, this match was for you and could have headlined any show on any card in the world, including this one, as the crowd never quite recovered from the One Winged Angel kick out. Bravo to all parties involved; bravo.