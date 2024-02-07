Jacory Croskey-Merritt, a former standout from Alabama State, is departing New Mexico to join the Arizona Wildcats as they transition to the Big 12 conference.

Thank you New Mexico ,

This place will always have a TRULY special place in my heart and I’m thankful for every single moment here…❤️ Respect my decision and know I will continue to be Great .. #5 pic.twitter.com/4pfZUSquxj — Jacory Merritt (@JacoryMerritt15) January 25, 2024

He announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on January 25th, saying, Thank you, New Mexico! This place will always have a truly special place in my heart, and I'm thankful for every single moment here. Respect my decision and know I will continue to be great.”

Merrit, a talented running back, is renowned for his ability to make big plays. In 12 games, he rushed for an impressive 1,190 yards on 189 carries, scoring 17 rushing touchdowns. Additionally, he made seven receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. He made headlines when he ripped off an amazing run to tie the game in New Mexico's 25-17 win over Fresno State.

What a run by Jacory Croskey-Merritt! 😮 TD @UNMLoboFB 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gzgtjBaqRw — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2023

Prior to joining New Mexico, Merritt played four seasons at Alabama State, including one season affected by COVID-19. Throughout his career, he accumulated 1,164 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 31 games. Notably, he achieved two 100-yard games, rushing for 143 yards on 17 carries against Prairie View A&M last year and 106 yards on 14 carries against Texas Southern in 2021. Merritt also showcased his versatility with 29 career receptions, amassing 335 yards and an additional touchdown.

Merritt will look to stand out on a Wildcats team that lost a considerable amount of talent at the running back position. Michael Wiley and DJ Williams declared for the 2024 NFL Draft once the season ended and Jonah Coleman transferred to Washington.