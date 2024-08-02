The St. Louis Cardinals designated Giovanny Gallegos for assignment in the run-up to the MLB trade deadline. After they acquired pitchers Erick Fedde and Shawn Armstrong, Gallegos opted for free agency instead of a minor-league stint, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Gallegos came up with the New York Yankees but was quickly traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. He became an important part of the bullpen once he arrived in 2018. He posted five consecutive seasons with an ERA+ over 100 from 2019 to 2023 but has fallen off dramatically this year.

In 21 appearances, he has a 6.53 ERA and a 65 ERA+. Despite his recent success, allowing just three earned runs in July, the Cardinals decided it was best to move on. With the MLB trade deadline over, a reliever who is stretched out and has playoff experience will be very valuable in free agency.

The Cardinals are running the risk of one of their National League Wild Card competitors swiping Gallegos. The prices for relievers at the deadline were very high. The San Diego Padres gave up three top-10 prospects for lefty closer Tanner Scott and the Yankees needed two prospects to pry Mark Leiter Jr. away from the Cubs.

There are certainly teams who did not acquire the necessary bullpen help at the deadline and could scoop up Gallegos from the Cardinals. Which teams should take a chance on him for the stretch run?

Potential landing spots for Giovanny Gallegos

The Houston Astros have Josh Hader on the most expensive reliever contract in history. He has not been the star closer he was in Milwaukee despite the big payday. They could take a low-cost risk on Gallegos as they try to bolster their bullpen. They acquired Caleb Ferguson from the Yankees, who has slightly better numbers than Gallegos did with the Cardinals. The combination could eat up valuable innings in the playoffs.

The Cardinals should worry about a team they are competing with scooping him up. The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move to pick up AJ Puk for their bullpen at the deadline but could use another arm. The long relief aspect of Gallegos' season would be particularly beneficial for the Diamondbacks, as their starting pitching has not given them length in enough games this season.

The Mets added plenty of relief pitching at the trade deadline, but an injury to their starting rotation brings in a need for arms. Jose Butto is currently in the long relief role but the Mets might need him after Kodai Senga went out for the season. Bringing in Gallegos would give them the extra arm they need.

Finally, a reunion between Gallegos and the New York Yankees could be in the cards. The Yankees have cycled through bullpen arms this season and just optioned Yoendrys Gomez back to AAA. Bringing in another pitcher as they try to paste together a playoff ‘pen would be a wise move.

Wherever Gallegos goes after his Cardinals stint, he will make an impact on the playoff race from the bullpen.