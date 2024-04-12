Will Packer is once again giving back to his alma mater Florida A&M University in a big way. Packer is synonymous with the Tallahassee-based institution, in which he graduated in 1996 and launched a prosperous career as a filmmaker. He has contributed to 10 top-grossing films and has produced or executive-produced films that collectively earned over $1 billion globally at the box office. He also produced the 94th Oscar Awards in 2022.
Now, per the Tallahassee Democrat, Packer is launching a weekly movie series on campus. The “Friday Night Movies On The Yard” series will be free of charge and will occur every Friday starting this week and is set to feature films produced by his company Will Packer Productions and Universal Pictures such as Girls Trip and Ride Along. The series will be hosted at the Will Packer Amphitheater on campus.
While studying electrical engineering, Packer kickstarted his movie career with fellow Rattler and now-star filmmaker and producer Rob Hardy. Filming Chocolate City on campus as students marked the beginning of their successful careers.
In comments obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat, Packer sees this as a full-circle moment.
“I made these films to be watched on a big screen with a community, and I’m thrilled to come full circle and curate this special shared experience at FAMU,” he said to the Tallahassee Democrat.
Florida A&M president Dr. Larry Robinson spoke about the series in a statement obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat, saying, “Florida A&M University welcomes the first movie series of its kind at the Will Packer Performing Arts Amphitheater, This series is another thoughtful way for our students, faculty and staff to welcome the community to share and enjoy our wonderful campus.”
Will Packer's monumental accolades and contributions to Florida A&M earned him the honor of having the performing arts amphitheater named after him in 2021. The ceremony included a live remote broadcast of ESPN's hit show First Take which featured Stephen A. Smith alongside celebrity guests such as Kevin Hart during Florida A&M's homecoming weekend. Packer donated $500,000 to the university for the amphitheater's completion. Additionally, the Knight Foundation, a nonprofit supporting journalism, arts, and culture, granted $1.5 million to Florida A&M for the same project
.In comments obtained by Ebony Magazine in 2021, Packer said he was honored that the institution chose to name the amphitheater after him.
“It is such a huge honor. It's hard to overstate how big this is for me personally…I choose to look at it as not just an honor for me as an individual but what I represent—an HBCU grad who came into FAMU without having any Hollywood connections or knowledge of the industry, who was able to go and find my voice, find my vision, find my passion and shape my dream and have been able to be successful doing that…To me, that's the bigger statement,” he said in 2021.
The movie series kicked off last Friday with the screening of the Ice Cube and Kevin Hart-led buddy comedy Ride Along. Tomorrow, the Regina Hall and Marsai Martin-led film Little will be screened starting at 8 PM EST.