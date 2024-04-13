Florida A&M's defensive end Anthony Dunn Jr has announced he will enter the transfer portal. Following head coach Willie Simmons' dismissal, Florida A&M loses another significant player through the transfer porta
The club's top sack leader, 6-foot-4 junior Anthony Dunn Jr. of Sanford, Florida, was a major component of the Rattler defense, which finished the season with 37 sacks, the most of any team in the SWAC and ranked second overall in total defense. In addition to his 46 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and eight sacks, Dunn was selected first-team All-SWAC.
Dunn announced that he was transferring from Florida A&M via his Twitter where he released a statement saying:
“I would first like to thank God for allowing me the opportunity of a lifetime to play at Florida A&M University! I also want to express sincere appreciation for my coaches, teammates, instructors, athletic staff, alumni, and fans of FAMU. You all have shown me the utmost love and respect during my time here. I am extremely proud to be a part of the 2023 Celebration Bowl Championship Team, a 28=023 SWAC All-Conference selection, and I will forever be a Rattler! I cannot thank my family enough for always standing by my side, keeping me grounded, and supporting my dreams. We have discussed my future and aspirations at length. This was the most difficult decision for me to make and after much contemplation and prayer, I am announcing my intent to enter the transfer portal on April 15th. At this time, I feel this is the best decision to continue chasing my dreams. FAMU holds a special place in my heart and I look forward to what the future holds. Thank you in advance for supporting my decision.”
After recording four sacks, and eight total tackles in his[2022 rookie season, Dunn has amassed 12 sacks and 54 tackles in two yewith the Rattlers. In his sophomore campaign, he demonstrated notable growth, setting career highs in tackles, sacks, tackles for loss, and games played. Dunn is one the most talented defensive linemen to hit the transfer portal; he will be in high demand after completing a career year.
Reigning HBCU national champions Florida A&M Rattlers will have to start their 2024 campaign without one of their top pass rushers, which will enforce the “next man up” mentality.