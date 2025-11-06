The Los Angeles Dodgers know they have a good thing going with this roster, which is why they've won back-to-back World Series. With one of their first moves of the offseason, they made the decision to bring back one of their key players for 2026, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

“Source: The Dodgers have picked up Max Muncy's option for 2026. It is valued at $10M,” Gonzalez wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Muncy is the longest-tenured member of the team, which makes the decision to pick up his option a no-brainer. He had his best season at the plate this year since he received MVP votes in 2021, hitting .243 with 19 home runs, 67 RBIs, and an .846 OPS in 100 games. He had a quiet postseason, but had a huge play in Game 7 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays with a home run in the eighth inning. That helped the team come back in the ninth inning and extra innings, which got them to clinch another title.

For the past few years, Muncy has dealt with injuries, with this season having a knee contusion in July and an oblique strain in August. Nonetheless, when he was playing, he made sure to be impactful and help the Dodgers wherever he could.

Muncy was in the final season of his two-year, $24 million extension that he signed in 2023. His $10 million option was seen as a bargain by many, especially with what he was able to do toward the end of the season.

With Muncy returning, he highlights one of the key pieces of the team that has been with them for some time. The team will miss Clayton Kershaw as he's retiring, but they should still have the players they need to compete for another World Series next season.

There's no doubt that there will be more moves that the Dodgers make as the offseason continues.