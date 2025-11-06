The NFC South has been the one division in the NFL that has been a laughingstock over the past several seasons. It was not long ago that Stephen A. Smith said “that division, I mean don't get me started with the NFC South” when talking about Kirk Cousins and the Falcons back in 2024. And it is easy to understand why. The division has not fielded many competitive teams since the Drew Brees and Tom Brady era in 2021.

But things are changing in the NFC South, largely due to the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina is 5-4 heading into their Week 10 matchup against New Orleans after squeaking out a win in Green Bay. Now this game could have legitimate playoff ramifications, as the Panthers are squarely in the wild card race.

Meanwhile, the Saints have looked frisky during Kellen Moore's rookie season as head coach. That has not translated to wins yet, but Saints fans can have some optimism about the future of the organization.

Division games are always more competitive than they might seem on paper. After all, these are the teams that know each other better than any others in the NFL.

Will the Panthers roll to an easy victory? Or will the Saints make this a competitive game, or even pull off the upset?

Below we will explore three bold predictions ahead of Saints vs. Panthers in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season.

Rico Dowdle will play, log 25+ carries against Saints

Rico Dowdle has been a sensational running back for the Panthers in 2025.

Dowdle took full advantage of his opportunity in Week 5 against the Dolphins. He logged 23 carries for 206 rushing yards and a touchdown, and he hasn't looked back since.

The veteran running back has 131 carries for 735 rushing yards and four touchdowns so far this season. He is on pace to obliterate his season totals from last year, when he was the lead back for the Cowboys for an entire campaign.

The Saints have one of the worst run defense units in the NFL this season. They've allowed 129.4 rushing yards per game through nine games, which is ninth worst in the NFL.

New Orleans has not allowed many long runs, and they only allow four yards per carry. But when you routinely fall behind, it is easy for your defense to get gassed and give up consistent yards against the run in garbage time.

I am predicting not only that Dowdle will play, but that he'll have his usual workhorse load of plays. In fact, I believe he'll have at least 25 carries against New Orleans.

For a back like Dowdle, that may not be too bold of a prediction. He has already had 25+ carries in two games since winning the starting job in Carolina.

If this happens, Carolina more than likely wins this game.

Chris Olave has first 100+ receiving yard game after Rashid Shaheed trade

Olave is now the best offensive weapon that the Saints have. This has been true ever since he joined the team, but is especially the case after trading Rashid Shaheed at the deadline.

Unfortunately that means it is easy for opponents to strategize against New Orleans on offense. But it also means that the Saints will force plenty of targets to Olave.

Olave's best game so far this season came against the Bears, where he had five receptions for 98 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He could be set up for another great game against the Panthers.

Carolina has some solid raw accounting statistics against the pass. But that's largely because their opponents prefer to run the ball against them.

I'm not certain that the Saints will lean on Alvin Kamara to win this game. Which could mean a big game for Olave.

I am predicting that Olave will go over 100 receiving yards for the first time this season against the Panthers.

This feels extremely likely if they fall behind early and need to throw their way back into the game.

Panthers shut out Saints, dominate time of possession

I know that anything can happen in the NFL, but I have a hard time imagining this game being anything other than a blowout.

I am predicting that the Panthers shut out the Saints. And it would not be the first time this season.

If you recall, the Panthers completely dominated the Falcons 30-0 in Week 3 to get their first win of the season.

If the Saints are unable to stop Rico Dowdle, then the Panthers could run the ball down their throats all day long. I believe that is the matchup that will decide this game and ultimately lead to a shutout.

So let's spice up this prediction. I'm also going to predict that Carolina possesses the ball for at least 40 minutes.

That should be enough for a sustained first-quarter drive, plus sucking the life out of the Saints for the rest of the game.