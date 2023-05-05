ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has never been bashful to speak out on issues beyond the race track. The F1 global icon exhibited the same as the grid heads to Florida for the Miami Grand Prix this coming weekend.

Hamilton spoke out against the state’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” Law signed in by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in 2022. While the British F1 driver didn’t speak on having similar gravity, he did compare his sentiments towards the law similar to how he views the anti-LGBTQ+ practices in Saudi Arabia – with a firm stand against the law of the land, via Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press:

“It’s not good at all,” Lewis Hamilton said of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law ahead of F1’s highly anticipated race in suburban Miami this weekend. “I stand by those within the community here. I hope they continue to stand firm and push back. I’ll have the rainbow on my helmet. It’s no different to when we were in Saudi.”

Hamilton has long been a stern ally of the LGBTQ+ community. The Mercedes driver often sports a rainbow symbol on his helmet whenever the F1 circuit makes its way to an area known to be marginalizing those belonging to said community.

Lewis Hamilton is the lone Black driver on the grid and carries that distinction with pride, championing not just the Mercedes side on the track, but also social causes and human rights ideals off of it.

With Red Bull once again racing ahead of the pack early in the 2023 Formula 1 season, getting a win in Miami would mean extra sweet for Lewis Hamilton.