Despite Max Verstappen’s dominance in this year’s Drivers’ Championship, Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas still believes that Sir Lewis Hamilton is the fastest man on the Formula 1 grid. Mercedes’ car has only helped Hamilton to 56 points and one podium finish up to the Miami Grand Prix. However, this is still not too bad for the seven-time world champion given that he is in fourth place. Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso is in third. The two Red Bull drivers, Verstappen and Sergio Pérez, lead in this season’s Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship.

Hamilton’s former Mercedes running mate still has high praise for him. On a Formula 1 Beyond the Grid episode, Bottas said, “Well, first of all, he’s annoyingly talented! On top of that, he works way harder than people actually think outside the race weekends.”

Afterward, Bottas then stressed that Hamilton is still the fastest man on the F1 grid.

“His average baseline performance is so good and then he’s really consistent as well. It makes him hard to beat. When I could beat him, that was obviously a good day.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A lot of Valtteri Bottas’ sentiments may come from the fact that he and Lewis shared the Formula 1 paddock at Mercedes. Together, they helped Mercedes win five Constructors’ Championships from 2017 to 2021. Lewis Hamilton would win four out of five of those years. Bottas would also win as a runner-up for the Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship in two of those years.

Regardless, this take could certainly grind the gears of Max Verstappen, who is running away with the championship with 119 points, three wins, and five podiums.