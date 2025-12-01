Lando Norris’ championship hopes took an unexpected hit in Qatar, and his reaction said everything. After a chaotic Qatar Grand Prix that saw McLaren fumble a race-defining strategic call, the British driver admitted he just wanted to “go to bed” rather than dissect what went wrong.

The race, which Max Verstappen won to close the title gap to just 12 points, may go down as the moment the championship momentum shifted.

While Norris was never fully in the mix for the win, Oscar Piastri had a legitimate shot at victory until McLaren elected not to pit either of its drivers under an early Lap 7 safety car while the rest of the grid dove in.

That decision forced both McLaren cars to run longer, lose the early track advantage, and ultimately concede control of the race to Red Bull.

Verstappen capitalized immediately, leading comfortably and strengthening his late-season surge. Piastri still salvaged second place, but Norris finished fourth, leaving him visibly frustrated.

REPOST if Lando Norris is your pick to win the F1 drivers' championship. 🏆 Just one race to go. pic.twitter.com/t3AePt86pE — Motorsport (@Motorsport) November 30, 2025

When asked how he’d approach the season finale in Abu Dhabi with Verstappen now his closest and most dangerous challenger, Norris didn’t sugarcoat it.

Article Continues Below

“The same as every weekend. I try and beat them, they try and beat me… nothing different,” he said, before adding with a tired smile: “I just want to go to bed.”

Despite the disappointment, Norris’ recent form, including wins in Mexico and Brazil, has placed him in the strongest position of his career. A podium in Abu Dhabi still guarantees him his first Formula One World Championship, regardless of Verstappen’s finishing position.

“It’s not our greatest day, not our greatest weekend,” Norris said. “But the run of results before this put me in this position.”

With one race left, everything now comes down to composure, execution, and nerves. After months of nearly flawless racing, Norris is one step away from his maiden world title.

But with Verstappen closing fast, it may be Norris’s championship to lose.