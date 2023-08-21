Fort Solis is a new third-person science-fiction horror survival game set on Mars. Learn all about its details here, including the Fort Solis release date, gameplay, story, and details.

Fort Solis Release Date: August 22, 2023

Fort Solis is coming out on August 22, 2023, on PC through Steam and on PS5. It is developed by Fallen Leaf and Black Drakkar Games and published by Dear Villagers. Delve into this mysterious and thrilling horror game that features the voices of veteran actors Troy Baker, Roger Clark, and Julia Brown.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gameplay

Fort Solis is a single-player horror game set in the third-person perspective, allowing players to experience a very visceral experience as they explore and discover the true nature of the mysterious eponymous fort and escape with their life before it’s too late. The game features what the publishers call “Key Sequences,” important narrative moments that have a high impact on the story that leads to multiple possible outcomes, completely playable with actions leading to different consequences. This feature helps keep the game’s immersive storytelling, elevated through its high-fidelity graphics and environment design and the game’s cast of voice actors performing their lines perfectly to set the tone and the mood of the game.

Story

Players take on the role of Jack Leary, an engineer on Mars. One day, Jack responds to a routine alarm and visits Fort Solis. He later discovers the dormant Fort Solis completely unmanned. Unnerved by this discovery, Jack investigates further, only to find himself lost in the middle of the night as events start to unravel and spiral out of control. As Jack learns more about the Fort, he encounters its equally-mysterious crew, who may or may not help him escape with the knowledge he learned about the enigmatic outpost.

For more of the latest gaming releases, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.