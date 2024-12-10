Fort Valley State University’s Athletic Director Daphnie Johnson announced the departure of head football coach Shawn Gibbs, who recently accepted the position as the 23rd head coach at North Carolina A&T State University.

In a statement released Friday, Johnson expressed gratitude for Gibbs' three years at the helm of the Wildcats football program.

“After three years at the helm of FVSU Football, I announce the departure of Coach Shawn Gibbs as our Head Football Coach,” Johnson said. “We are grateful for Coach Gibbs’ contributions to the Fort Valley State University Wildcat football program. His leadership and dedication over the past three years have been instrumental in shaping the lives of our student-athletes and the broader Fort Valley State University community.”

Johnson highlighted Gibbs' role as a mentor and advocate for student-athletes, noting the lasting impact he made on the program and the lives of those he coached.

“Coach Gibbs has been a mentor, a role model, and an advocate for our student-athletes, teaching them life lessons that will stay with them long after they leave the field. The impact Coach Gibbs has had on this program and the many young men and women who’ve had the privilege of working with him will be felt for years to come,” Johnson added.

Fort Valley State will soon begin a national search for Gibbs’ replacement, as the university aims to continue its progress in the football program.

“We wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career and know that he will continue to make a positive difference at North Carolina A&T State University,” Johnson said.

Gibbs, 49, was appointed head coach of the Aggies last week, succeeding Vincent Brown, who served as head coach for two seasons but won only two games. Gibbs returns to North Carolina A&T after spending 11 years as the Aggies’ running backs and special teams coach under head coaches Rod Broadway (2011-2017) and Sam Washington (2018-2021).

During his time at A&T, Gibbs helped develop standout running backs, including Tarik Cohen and Marquell Cartwright. Under his guidance, the Aggies produced seven first-team All-MEAC running backs in eight seasons. Cartwright, in particular, rushed for 2,149 yards and 21 touchdowns over his final two seasons, earning MVP honors in the 2017 Celebration Bowl.

In his statement, Gibbs expressed excitement about his return to Greensboro and his new role as head coach at A&T.

“It is a dream come true for me to accept the position as head football coach at North Carolina A&T State University,” Gibbs said. “My family and I are thrilled to return home to Greensboro, a community that holds a special place in our hearts.”