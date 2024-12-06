High praise and nostalgia surround the return of Shawn Gibbs to Aggieland, where he has been named the 23rd head football coach in North Carolina A&T State University's history. A&T Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III announced Gibbs’ hiring Friday.

Gibbs, 49, succeeds Vincent Brown, who spent two seasons at A&T, winning only two games during his tenure. Gibbs’ introductory press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 11:30 a.m. in Deese Ballroom, located in the A&T campus Student Center.

“I want to welcome back Coach Gibbs to North Carolina A&T State University,” Hilton said. “We are excited for his return. A&T fans certainly have fond memories of the outstanding job he did coaching some of the best players in our school's history, while also earning the respect of those same players. Shawn's coaching record speaks for itself.”

Hilton added that Gibbs has consistently found ways to get the best out of his players and expressed confidence in his passion for A&T. “Coach Gibbs understands the challenge ahead and has great enthusiasm. I know he can’t wait to get started,” Hilton said.

A native of Black Mountain, N.C., Gibbs returns to A&T after spending 11 seasons as the Aggies' running backs and special teams coach under head coaches Rod Broadway (2011-2017) and Sam Washington (2018-2021). Coach Gibbs took his first head coaching job at Division II Fort Valley State University (FVSU) in February 2022.

At FVSU, Gibbs posted a 22-9 record over three seasons, including leading the Wildcats to the Florida Beach Bowl in 2023, where they defeated Johnson C. Smith 23-10. Under Gibbs, Fort Valley State went 17-6 in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) play.

During his time at A&T, Gibbs developed standout running backs like Tarik Cohen and Marquell Cartwright, helping the Aggies produce seven first-team All-MEAC running backs in the last eight years. Cartwright, in particular, rushed for 2,149 yards and 21 touchdowns over his final two seasons, earning MVP honors in the 2017 Celebration Bowl.

Gibbs’ connection with Broadway dates back to their time together at North Carolina Central University from 2003 to 2006, where Gibbs coached running backs and helped lead the Eagles to two consecutive CIAA championships. Under his guidance, NCCU led the conference in total offense and rushing offense.

“It is a dream come true for me to accept the position as head football coach at North Carolina A&T State University,” Gibbs said. “My family and I are thrilled to return home to Greensboro, a community that holds a special place in our hearts.”

Gibbs thanked Chancellor James R. Martin II, Director of Athletics Earl Hilton, and the Board of Trustees for the opportunity to lead A&T’s historic football program. “It is an opportunity I do not take for granted, and I eagerly accept the challenge ahead,” he said.

In January there was talks about Gibbs heading to Florida A&M after former head coach Willie Simmons departed Florida A&M to become Duke running backs coach. In a conversation on the Offscript TV Network program The Coaches Corner in August, Gibbs discussed his involvement in Florida A&M's coaching search, offering clarity on rumors that had circulated about his potential appointment.

Gibbs confirmed he had engaged in discussions with key figures at FAMU, including then-athletic director Tiffani Dawn-Sykes, then-president Larry Robinson, and Board of Trustees Chair Kristin Harper. Despite speculation that he was a leading candidate for the position, Gibbs emphasized that he was never formally offered the job.

“I interviewed with the AD, the chair of the board, and the president at the time,” Gibbs explained. “After the interview process, they felt that I was a strong candidate. So, I’m not going to say that the job was offered to me, but there were definitely talks of that. And we all know what happened.”

Though Gibbs was considered a strong contender for the Florida A&M position, the coaching search ultimately ended with another choice: assistant coach James Colzie III. Gibbs’ comments shed light on the process while reinforcing his commitment to the future at North Carolina A&T, where he now takes the helm as the Aggies' new head football coach.

The announcement of Gibbs’ return has already sparked excitement among A&T alumni and students, who are hopeful for the program’s future. Speculation surrounding the potential return of Aggie great Tarik Cohen has also intensified. Cohen, a future Hall of Famer, has reportedly been spotted on campus this season and has been seen around the football team.

On X (formerly Twitter), ESPN’s Mia Berry recently tweeted, “I wonder if Shawn Gibbs will get a look as the new A&T head coach. A former A&T/NFL player told me he would join the coaching staff at NCAT if Gibbs was their head coach.”

As Gibbs prepares to take the reins, the Aggies' future looks promising, with a sense of optimism growing within the A&T community.