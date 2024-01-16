Shawn Gibbs renews his contract at Fort Valley State after two successful seasons at the helm of the blueblood HBCU program.

Fort Valley State athletic director Dr. Renee Myles Payne announced via the Fort Valley State University Sports Twitter/X page that current head coach Shawn Gibbs has renewed his contract with the institution. The announcement comes a week after news circulated that Gibbs was the leading candidate to replace departed Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons, who accepted a position as running backs coach at Duke under Manny Diaz.

In the 2022 season, Gibbs made the move to Fort Valley State University and steered the Wildcats to an impressive 8-2 record. Building on that accomplishment, Gibbs led Fort Valley State to another outstanding season, ending with an 8-3 record and clinching a win in the first-ever Florida Beach Bowl.

The announcement from Payne is below.

“Wildcat Nation,

I am excited to announce that Coach Shawn Gibbs has officially renewed his agreement with FVSU. President Paul Jones and I, in collaboration with the Fort Valley State Athletic Association Board, are happy to have Coach Gibbs continue leading our Wildcat football program.

Our discussions regarding the extension began following our historic victory in the Florida Beach Bowl. Despite enticing offers from other institutions seeking his expertise, Coach Gibbs has chosen to stay with us, reaffirming his commitment to our Wildcats. In the face of opportunities elsewhere, we were proud to secure his continued leadership.

Coach Gibbs embodies a straightforward coaching style that resonates perfectly with our program. He has proven time and again that he is the ideal fit for our institution, and we are confident that he will continue to “ELEVATE THE G.R.O.W.L.” in 2024.

I want to express my sincere gratitude to all of you for your patience and unwavering support. Together, let's look forward to another successful chapter with Coach Gibbs leading the way.”

The announcement was posted late Monday evening, only hours before the Florida A&M Board of Trustees meeting in which Rattler Vice President of Athletics Tiffani Dawn-Sykes will give an update on the head coaching search. Interim head coach James Colzie III told the Tallahassee Democrat that he's optimistic that he'll be the next permanent head coach.

“You hope at the end of the day, everyone does what’s best for Florida A&M, and I think that’s where we're headed,” Colzie said in a quote obtained by Gerald Thomas III. “When you lose a big-time figure like Coach Simmons, you want to make sure you get the right piece. I’m extremely optimistic that I’ll get the opportunity to lead our young men.”

Per Sykes's comments on New Year's Day, Florida A&M looks to make their selection on the next head coach of the institution before National Signing Day on Wednesday, February 7th.