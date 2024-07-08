The highly-anticipated Fortnite All Sweat Summer event is finally here. This event brings a fresh wave of quests and free summer-themed rewards for players to unlock. If you're the type of player who doesn't want to spend real money for in-game skins, this is for you. This article will discuss everything about the Fortnite All Sweat Summer event including all quests and rewards.

The All Sweat Summer event went live on Thursday, July 4. The event will continue until the start of a new season, which is on August 16. On their social media, Fortnite shared in a post that Ranked Battle Royale and Zero Build modes will feature some exciting changes during the event. First, vehicles and vehicle items, including Boss Cars, will be disabled. Additionally, Nitro Fists will be unavailable. Furthermore, while you can no longer hire characters, hostile characters and bosses will still appear. This means players can still defeat them and collect their Medallions.

These changes are designed to balance out the gameplay and offer a fresh experience during the All Sweat Summer event. The All Sweat Summer event not only offers a chance to unlock free in-game cosmetics but also provides an opportunity to complete your battle pass swiftly.

During the event, players have the opportunity to earn three different rewards by meeting these specific requirements:

Complete 10 All Sweat Summer quests to get the Water Levels Wrap. Complete 15 All Sweat Summer quests to get the Summer Sail Shark Glider Complete 20 All Sweat Summer quests to get the Deck Ducky Back Bling.

In case you haven't seen it yet, here's what these rewards look like.

Fortnite All Sweat Summer Quests and Rewards

Without further delay, here’s a complete lineup of all the quests and rewards you can scoop up during the Fortnite All Sweat Summer event.

Quest Reward Reach the Top 50 Players in Zero Build Earn 25,000 XP Reach the Top 50 Players in Battle Build Earn 25,000 XP Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10) Earn 25,000 XP Reach Top 25 Players (2) Earn 25,000 XP Headshot players in Ranked or Reload (10) Earn 25,000 XP Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10) Earn 25,000 XP Reach Top 10 Players (1) Earn 25,000 XP Damage players beyond 40 meters (1,337) Earn 25,000 XP Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10) Earn 25,000 XP

Reach Top 5 Players (1) Earn 25,000 XP Eliminate Players in Ranked or Reload (20) Earn 25,000 XP Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10) Earn 25,000 XP Win a Victory Royale (1) Earn 25,000 XP Win a Crowned Victory Royale (1) Earn 25,000 XP Collect a Victory Crown (1) Earn 25,000 XP Win a Victory Royale while on a Wastelander Challenge (1) Earn 25,000 XP Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10) Earn 25,000 XP Break a sweat by frantically crouching 10 times in 25 seconds (10) Earn 25,000 XP Hit an enemy player with 3 different weapons (3) Earn 25,000 XP

Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10) Earn 25,000 XP Capture the floating Loot Island (1) Earn 25,000 XP Damage different players in Ranked or Reload before they damage you (5) Earn 25,000 XP Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10) Earn 25,000 XP Secure Forecast data from a Forecast Tower (2) Earn 25,000 XP Damage players within 10 meters (750) Earn 25,000 XP Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10) Earn 25,000 XP Collect Medallions (2) Earn 25,000 XP Collect bars from eliminated players from Ranked or Reload (100) Earn 25,000 XP Emote within 15 meters of an enemy player (1) Earn 25,000 XP

Thank the Bus Driver in Ranked or Reload (1) Earn 25,000 XP Sweat by jumping 10 times in 20 seconds (10) Earn 25,000 XP Slide-kick a player (1) Earn 25,000 XP Survive Storm Circles after eliminating a player (10) Earn 25,000 XP Stage 1 – Eliminate Players (25) Earn 25,000 XP stage 2- Eliminate Players (50) Earn 25,000 XP stage 3 – Eliminate Players (75) Earn 25,000 XP Stage 4 – Eliminate Players (100) Earn 25,000 XP Stage 5 – Eliminate Players (125) Earn 25,000 XP Complete 10 All Sweat Summer quests Unlock Water Levels Wrap Complete 15 All Sweat Summer quests Unlock Summer Sail Shark Glider Complete 20 All Sweat Summer quests Decky Duck Back Bling

This is the complete list of quests and rewards available during the Fortnite All Sweat Summer Event. We can say that these quests are like your normal daily quests in Fortnite. Although they did include a few interesting takes, like having to jump or crouch multiple times in a few seconds.

If you don't know this yet, here's a small tip for you. To swiftly complete these quests and earn your rewards, consider teaming up with a duo or partner. Tasks like slide-kicking a player are easier with teamwork. Surviving storm circles is also more manageable with a coordinated duo or squad.

Furthermore, playing alongside friends not only boosts your chances of completing quests swiftly but also adds an extra layer of fun to your gameplay. It's not just about achieving objectives—it's about creating memorable moments and celebrating victories together.

