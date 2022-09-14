Four recent Resident Evil games are headed to Switch

Four recent Resident Evil games are headed to the Nintendo Switch, but there’s one very big caveat to this otherwise happy news.

Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, Resident Evil 7, and Resident Evil Village are all headed to the Nintendo Switch later this year, with the Resident Evil Village Switch demo already available for download.

However, the good news is marred by one technical issue: the games are only coming to the Switch as Cloud-based games. The Switch hasn’t exactly had a great run with its Cloud-based gaming service, as many fans experience latency and lag issues as they play Cloud-based games on their Nintendo Switch consoles. Hence, the excitement by fans for these games coming to the Switch has been somewhat dampened by this.

Meanwhile, those who are looking forward to these games arriving on the Switch could anticipate their release later this year, released on different dates. The Resident Evil Village Cloud version for the Nintendo Switch will be coming out on October 28, 2022, just in time for Halloween. It’s been announced that the Winters’ Expansion DLC will also be coming out for the console on December 2, 2022. As for the three other games, Capcom only gave a vague “Coming in 2022” release window.

The Resident Evil franchise experienced a striking revival with the release of Resident Evil 7. Its follow-up, Resident Evil Village, was one of 2021’s best-selling video games. Using the same engine for Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village, Capcom remade Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. All of these games have since been released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X, and are just only now arriving on the Nintendo Switch.

Hopefully, the Nintendo Switch Cloud service would be able to give these games justice, as it would be a nightmare if these games don’t pan out on the handheld hybrid console.