As the Kansas City Royals surge into first place in the AL Central, surpassing the Cleveland Guardians and eyeing their first postseason berth since 2015, several key players are poised for a breakout September. Among them, Paul DeJong, Maikel Garcia, Michael Massey, and Vinnie Pasquantino have been instrumental in the team's success this season. Each player brings unique strengths to the table, and their performances down the stretch could be pivotal for the Royals as they look to solidify their playoff position as the season nears a close.

Paul DeJong: power and potential

Paul DeJong, who joined the Royals mid-season, has quickly made an impact with his power-hitting capabilities. Despite having played only 19 games with the club, DeJong has demonstrated why the Royals sought his talents, slugging 23 home runs this season with an OPS+ of 107. His batting average with the Royals shows a significant improvement over his season average, and his slugging percentage of .458 suggests that he's finding his stride at the right moment. DeJong's experience and potential for clutch performances could be crucial in tight games, especially against division rivals, and he's no stranger to the postseason. DeJong has appeared in 14 playoff games in his career, all with the St. Louis Cardinals. In those 14 games, DeJong is hitting .214 with an OPS of .588.

Maikel Garcia: speed and consistency

Garcia has been a steady presence for the Royals throughout the season. With a .239 batting average and 32 stolen bases, Garcia brings both speed and consistency to the lineup. His ability to get on base and create scoring opportunities has been a significant asset for the team, and a huge reason as to why they're in the position they are in. Garcia's 82 runs scored lead the team, highlighting his role as a catalyst in the Royals' offensive machine. With Garcia at the ripe young age of 24, the Royals can look forward to only increased production from him in September, and as he further develops into a key piece on this team. As the Royals push for the playoffs, Garcia's speed and defensive skills will be vital, particularly in close games where a single stolen base or defensive play can make the difference.

Vinnie Pasquantino: consistent run producer

Pasquantino has been a cornerstone of the Royals' lineup, leading the team with 96 RBIs while hitting 18 home runs. His .259 batting average and .752 OPS reflect his ability to produce runs consistently, whether by driving in teammates or delivering timely hits. Pasquantino's presence in the lineup has provided stability and power, making him one of the team's most reliable hitters. Known to fans as Vinnie P, Pasquantino has been a force to be reckoned with at the dish. His minor league numbers were nothing short of phenomenal before being called up in 2022, posting an OPS of .931, and at the big league level that season, his K/BB ratio was phenomenal with 35 walks to 34 strikeouts, respectively. As the Royals aim for a deep playoff run, Pasquantino's continued production will be essential, especially against top-tier AL Central pitchers.

Michael Massey: emerging power threat

Massey, 26, is another key contributor, has shown promising power and a solid batting average of .269. With 10 home runs and an OPS of .757 in just 245 at-bats, Massey has proven that he can contribute significantly in limited opportunities. His slugging percentage of .461 indicates that he can deliver extra-base hits, which will be critical in September as the Royals face some of the best pitching in the league, finishing off a four-game set against the Guardians on Wednesday. Massey's ability to adjust and succeed in high-pressure situations will be tested as he looks to maintain his performance in the season's final stretch, and fans should be excited for what the future holds for Massey.

As the Royals head into September, the performances of DeJong, Garcia, Massey, and Pasquantino will be critical in maintaining their lead in the AL Central and securing a playoff spot. Each player has shown flashes of brilliance throughout the season, and their ability to elevate their games during the playoff push could determine the Royals' fate, not just in 2024, but beyond.

The Royals' success this season has been a team effort, but the contributions of these four players have been particularly noteworthy. As they enter the final month of the regular season, the pressure will be on to continue their momentum and carry the team into October. The Royals have a core group of players ready to make significant impacts as the regular season winds down. Their performances in September could not only define their careers but also reestablish the Royals as contenders in the American League.