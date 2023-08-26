Fox Soul and PRN Communications have recently reached an agreement to live stream HBCU sports for free this Fall, per a joint statement by Fox Soul and PRN Communications. The broadcasts will be produced by PRN's HBCU sports subsidiary Black College Sports Broadcasting Network. Fox Soul, a free live ad-supported streaming service launched in 2020 by Fox Television Stations Group, aims to provide programs that cover topics impacting the daily lives of the Black community both locally and nationally.

Pierre Cromartie, president and CEO of PRC Communications/BCSBN, expressed excitement about the partnership with the streamer. “PRC Communications/BCSBN’s partnership with Fox Soul is an exciting extension of the distribution of our HBCU football and basketball schedule of games in 2023-2024. Our vision is to showcase to the nation the excitement around the experience of the HBCU sports culture, and Fox Soul will help us in that effort.”

D'Artagnan Bebel, general manager and head of programming at Fox Soul, expressed pride in partnering with PRC Communications' BCSBN to bring premier HBCU football games to viewers.

“Fox Soul is proud to partner with PRC Communications’ BCSBN to bring an outstanding lineup of premier HBCU football games to viewers. We intend to grow this valuable partnership so we can further highlight the uniqueness of the HBCU experience to potential and current students, alumni, fans, and beyond.

The partnership is set to start on September 9th with a 30-minute pregame show called HBCU GameTime at 5:30 p.m. EST. Fox Soul will then broadcast Norfolk State University's battle against in-state HBCU rival Hampton University. It will then air games every Saturday until the end of the season. BCSBN currently broadcasts several CIAA games in 50 local television markets, including Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Chicago. Those games are also available to stream and on-demand via the CIAA Sports Network.

Viewers can find Fox Soul on various platforms, including YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV+, Tubi, Xumo, Apple TV, and iPhone and Android devices. The streaming service features interactive content and encourages audience engagement while watching.