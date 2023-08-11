Two week one HBCU football games will get additional broadcast distribution via a new NFL broadcasting decision. NFL Network will now be available on the NFL+ app in addition to its traditional cable distribution. This provides greater access to The Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic and the Brick City HBCU Kickoff Classic, which will both be broadcasted on the NFL Network. As reported by John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal The NFL Network is available in 51 million homes. The move of streaming NFL Network on the NFL+ app allows HBCU football fans to watch both games without a cable subscription.

In the Brick City HBCU Kickoff Classic, Grambling will renew its football rivalry with Hampton University. The game saw legendary Tigers head coach Eddie G. Robinson face off against legendary Pirates head coach Joe Taylor. Hampton is 6-2 all-time against Grambling with the Tiger's two wins occurring in 1990 and 1993. The last time Grambling and Hampton played was in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in 2006, in which Hampton won 27-26.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic features Virginia Union University and Morehouse College. Virginia Union had an amazing start to last season as they won eight straight games including a huge out-of-conference victory over the Gulf Coast South's Valdosta State. The Blazers lost to Ferris State in the NCAA Division II Championship the year prior. The Blazers were led by running back Jada Byers, who was a Harlon Hill Trophy finalist. They made the 2022 NCAA Division II playoffs but lost to Wingate University 32-7. Morehouse enters the game after a 1-9 record last season Morehouse hired new head coach and alumnus Gerard Wilcher. Wilcher is a former Morehouse football player and served as a co-defensive coordinator at Lehigh University.

The Brick City HBCU Kickoff Classic will occur on Saturday, September 2 at 3 PM EST. The Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic goes down on Sunday, September 3rd at 4 PM EST. Both games will air on the NFL Network and be available to stream on NFL+.