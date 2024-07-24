Coming off their 2023 Lombardi Trophy winning campaign, head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are once again in training camp. In an effort to make one of the league's best offenses even more explosive, receiver Kadarius Toney has started to receive snaps at running back. Camp might still be in the early days, but this could potentially be an exciting development.

Reid signed off on giving Toney these reps, as the veteran wideout gave the team some positive moments last season, according to MySportsUpdate's Ari Meirov. The Super Bowl winning coach also believes that Toney likes the role, so the team is going to try and use it as much as long as the receiver can handle it.

Andy Reid, Kadarius Toney and Chiefs look to capture 3-peat

Led by arguably the best quarterback/ tight end combo in the league (Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce), the Chiefs will attempt to capture the fourth Lombardi Trophy of the Mahomes and Reid era and the first NFL three-peat. Part of this process is trying to squeeze even more productivity and explosiveness out of an offensive attack that has routinely been near the top of the NFL during Reid's tenure.

Although Toney only had 27 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown last season, it wasn't too long ago where he was a first round pick by the New York Giants. Acquired by Kansas City during his second season, the fourth-year receiver should now be well-versed in the Chiefs' offense and primed to make an impact in his second full season in red and white.

Kadarius Toney could be top receiver for Chiefs in 2024

The top returning wide receiver from their 2023 Lombardi Trophy winning campaign (Rashee Rice may be ruled ineligible due to a disciplinary matter earlier this offseason), Toney has so far made a strong impact during the Chiefs' offseason program. Granted, it's still early in the process, but this could bode well for a squad that has historically relied on an elite offensive unit to win the majority of their games. Yes, the defense has made a huge improvement under coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, but Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy's unit is the heart of the team.

Mahomes had some uncharacteristic struggles last season, throwing 14 interceptions during an otherwise successful campaign. As Toney and other weapons like veteran free agent addition Hollywood Brown continue to grow more comfortable in the offensive scheme, that rapport could help the star signal caller get back to his former level of excellence. If that happens, then the potential third championship under Reid's guidance might be all too easy to obtain.