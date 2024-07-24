While the Boston Red Sox continue to lag behind in the AL East after a big loss to the Colorado Rockies, the organization still wants to have a single head honcho to lead them into victory. Alex Cora just got an absolutely huge contract from the Craig Breslow-led organization as a sign of this.

The Red Sox will have Alex Cora as their manager up until the 2027 season because of this contract. He is estimated to earn around $7 million per year which will make his total contract valuation roughly $21 million. It was very clear that he wanted to bring the squad back to their winning ways after their mid-season turnaround. He also feels the most comfortable working for John W. Henry and Craig Breslow, via Ian Browne of the MLB.

“Today is about the Cora-Feliciano family. We love Boston and are very comfortable here. The Red Sox gave us a chance back in 2017 and doubled down on us prior to the 2021 season, and I’m happy to say our future is here as well. I’d like to thank John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, Sam Kennedy, and Craig Breslow for their confidence in me. I’m excited about not only where we are as an organization, but also where we are going,” the Red Sox manager declared.

Under Cora, the Red Sox have found their new core of stars for the future. Jarren Duran and Tanner Houck have both developed into All-Stars. Some rotational issues can still be seen in the Red Sox system. The evidence of this was their most recent 20-7 loss against the Rockies. However, this continued growth is clearly better than having another hopeless season of not winning a lot of games in the competitive AL East.

Red Sox happy to have Alex Cora for the long-haul

54 wins after losing to the Rockies and before the MLB Trade Deadline is not much but it is a lot of progress for the Red Sox. Clearly, Breslow knows that Cora has a lot more to give in terms of training up-and-coming talent. He even outlined how great the feeling was after they extended their manager for another three seasons.

“I had a tremendous amount of respect for Alex long before I took this job. That respect has only grown these last several months. He is an incredible people connector, something I have enjoyed watching firsthand. He has embraced Boston’s passionate fans and we share a desire to win as much as they do, both in 2024 and in the future. I’m happy to be able to extend our commitment to Alex, and I look forward to our partnership continuing to grow. I congratulate him, Angelica, and their family,” the former Red Sox pitcher turned front office executive said.

There is still a lot of work that the Red Sox need to do in order to go back to contending for a World Series. However, the development of guys like David Hamilton, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Rafaela proves that the future is bright. A huge championship window clearly awaits this team in the next half-decade.