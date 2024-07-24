The Milwaukee Brewers were dealt a troubling injury blow on Wednesday night as longtime baseball writer Ken Rosenthal shared news that left fielder Christian Yelich may require season-ending back surgery.

The news came amid the Brewers' continuing bid to lock up first place in the National League Central Division. Manager Pat Murphy's Brew Crew is currently six games ahead of the second place St. Louis Cardinals and seven games ahead of the third place Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 12-year MLB veteran Yelich did not sound optimistic about a possible return this season after being placed on the injured list earlier in the day.