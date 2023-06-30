Since the North America International Championships will happen this weekend, June 30, 2023, to July 3, 2023, Trainers will be up for a special treat as part of the celebration for the competition – Free Shiny Arcanine will be made available on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Shiny Arcanine for Free on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Based on what is currently shared by Serebii.net over on Twitter, the Pokemon that will be given away isn't just any Arcanine, it's a Shiny Arcanine based on the Trainer who won the Europe International Championships earlier this year, Paul Chua.

Serebii Update: A Shiny Arcanine based on Paul Chua's Arcanine from his EUIC team will be distributed during the North American International Championships from June 30th through July 3rd

The code for the Free Shiny Arcanine has been revealed and will be available from today, June 30, 2023, until July 3, 2023, in celebration of the competition happening in North America.

Code: PAULEU1CW1N

This Shiny Arcanine that you will be getting has a Grass Tera Type with the Intimidate ability. The moveset of this Shiny Arcanine that you'll be getting will include Flare Blitz, Extreme Speed, Will-o-Wisp, and Protect which comes with the Safety Googles for its Held Item. This Pokemon instantly is a proven worthy addition to your main team of 6 so make sure to make space for this special competition-winning Shiny Arcanine!

The winner, Paul Chua, has expressed his gratitude and amazement for being the one that is being honored for this giveaway. He states, “I remember back in 2013 when they were giving out Pokemon based off the Worlds winners and thought that was pretty cool. Honestly still amazed that I'm able to get my own version of it 10 years later.”

I remember back in 2013 when they were giving out Pokemon based off the Worlds winners and thought that was pretty cool. Honestly still amazed that I'm able to get my own version of it 10 years later.

North America International Championships

In case you have been wondering about the North America International Championships, it is the final International Championships event of the 2023 Championship Series season. This series of competition includes Pokemon TCG, Pokemon VGC, and Pokemon GO where Trainers will try to show that they are one of the very best like no one ever was and advance to the 2023 Pokemon World Championships. During this circuit, Pokemon UNITE will also be showcased as the last rounds of the Regional Finals will take place coinciding with the main events.

For the competition schedule, you can check out the details below (Note: Time reflected are in Pacific Time):

Pokemon TCG

Stream live on: Twitch.tv/PokemonTCG

Commentators: Chip Richey (@ChipRichey), Shelbie Bou (@FrostedCaribou), Jeremy Jallen (@JeremyJallen), Pablo Meza (@tablemon), and Adam Watson (@Scarzig)

Friday, June 30: 6:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Day 1 Swiss Rounds

Saturday, July 1: 6:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Day 2 Swiss Rounds

Top 8 and Top 4

Sunday, July 2: 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Finals on Twitch.tv/Pokemon

Pokemon VGC

Dedicated Pokémon VGC stream: Twitch.tv/Pokemon

Commentators: Adam Dorricott, Rosemary Kelley (@Nekkra), Scott Glaza (@PKMNostrom), Joe Brown (@Xeminan), and Sierra Dawn (@sierradawnx3)

Friday, June 30: 6:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Day 1 Swiss Rounds

Saturday, July 1: 6:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Day 2 Swiss Rounds

Top 8 and Top 4

Sunday, July 2: 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Finals on Twitch.tv/Pokemon

Pokemon GO

Dedicated Pokémon GO stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonGO

Commentators: Gabby Snyder (@GabbySnyder), Will Dunphey (@SpeediestChief2), Caleb Peng (@CalebPeng), and Steven Sanders (@2Obutters)

Friday, June 30: 6:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Group Stage

Saturday, July 1: 6:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Bracket Stage until Top 3

Sunday, July 2: 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Finals begin on Twitch.tv/Pokemon

Pokemon UNITE

Dedicated Pokemon UNITE stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonUNITE

Commentators: Jake “Spragels” Sprague (@spragels), Kirk “Doobsnax” Dubé (@doobsnax), Joshua “Zoinks” Hiebert (@ZOINKScasts), and Evan “Wonderchef” Hashimoto (@EGPWonderChef)

Friday, June 30: 6:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Winners’ Round 1 and 2

Losers’ Round 1

Saturday, July 1: 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Losers’ Quarterfinals to Grand Finals

If you're looking forward to the results of the competition happening from June 30, 2023, to July 3, 2023, go to Pokemon.com/EventResults or get the latest updates, news, and events on ClutchPoints Gaming! We've got everything and anything you need for your Pokemon-related stuff! Make sure to check in from time to time and tell us who you think will qualify in this year's Pokemon World Championships.

Best of luck, Trainers!