No. 1 women's tennis player Iga Swiatek made history Saturday when she became the youngest player since Serena Williams to have four Grand Slam wins. She defeated Karolina Muchova in the French Open final.

After her victory, Swiatek shook the Roland Garros trophy and accidentally flung the top of it off.

Via the Women's Tennis Association:

Swiatek has been ranked the No. 1 player in women's tennis since May 2022.

She was pushed to three sets in the first time in a major final versus Muchova. Muchova led 4-3 in the last set before Swiatek rallied.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Swiatek is also the fourth player in tennis history to win their first four major finals; Roger Federer, Monica Seles and Naomi Osaka are also among those players.

Iga Swiatek won the first set, 6-2, and led 3-0 in the second. She then committed 11 unforced errors, which led to Muchova's 10 winners to fight back.

She will turn her attention to the Wimbledon tournament, which will begin July 3. Swiatek is yet to advance past the fourth round of that tournament, which takes place on grass, in three tries.

Serena Williams is arguably the greatest tennis player ever, for men and women. She won 23 Grand Slam titles, which is the most by any player in the Open Era. The 22-year-old Swiatek has her work cut out for her to be an all-time great. She has performed well on the biggest stage and defeated another top player, Coco Gauff, en route to the victory.