The French Open quarterfinal between Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek lived up to the hype. The 22-year-old Slovak showed out against the American en route to a victory. Fans expected Iga Swiatek to triumph over Coco Gauff. Although, no one expected what happened in their 14-stroke exchange.

Coco Gauff hit the right leg of Iga Swiatek in an attempt to swing the ball through a backhand volley. The number-one-ranked Slovak fell back first into the Phillippe-Chatrier red clay. Gauff apologized for her move after the French Open quarterfinal, via Howard Fendrich of AP News.

“I didn’t try to hit her. I was just trying to hit the ball hard in the middle of the court, and it happened to hit her, obviously, and apologized after, but I think she knows that’s part of the game. If you hit a bad ball and you decide to run to the net, there’s always a risk that you get hit — and there’s always the risk that the person might miss, trying to avoid you,” Coco Gauff said as she clears up her actions.

The 19-year-old American phenom asserted that Iga Swiatek should not be mad at her. She thinks it is an honest mistake.

“If I was in her position, I wouldn’t be mad at me, either, because she ran forward. I think when I said sorry, she shook her head, and we had a mutual understanding that that was the only shot I really had,” she said.

Despite the volley that hit Swiatek, she still came out with a win. Iga Swiatek has a flawless 7-0 record against Coco Gauff en route to a possible French Open title.