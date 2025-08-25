The Baltimore Ravens are projected to contend for a championship once again this year, as they bring back one of the best rosters in football for the 2025 season. Of course, that all starts with star quarterback Lamar Jackson being on the field and healthy.

Just before the Ravens' preseason finale, Baltimore saw its season flash before its eyes. Jackson left practice early and appeared to be shaking out his wrist, which is obviously a big alarm bell for a quarterback. However, the Ravens quickly put out any fires, saying that Jackson was “fine” and had just been stepped on.

On Monday, that optimism was seemingly confirmed when Jackson was back at practice for Baltimore, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Jackson had a healthy season in 2024, but he has struggled with injuries at times during his career, so there was understandably a lot of angst surrounding his status with less than two weeks to go until the regular season gets underway. Now, Ravens fans can breathe easy and know that their franchise player is getting ready to go and should be out there with no problems for Week 1.

The two-time league MVP should be one of the best in the business once again in 2025 going off of his second-place finish for the NFL's most prestigious individual honor last season. The Ravens are bringing back a majority of the supporting cast that got him those numbers as well, including Derrick Henry in the backfield, and have also made some key additions on defense like cornerback Jaire Alexander.

However, the team success is what Jackson will be chasing the most this fall. The Ravens experienced another disappointing defeat in the Divisional Round of the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills last season and have reached the AFC Championship Game just once with Jackson at quarterback. Those losses are certainly starting to sting, so the star signal caller will be chasing that elusive Super Bowl ring again in 2025.