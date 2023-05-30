Carlos Alcaraz, the 20-year-old Tennis phenom, enters the French Open with a head full of steam. He has dominated the competition unlike any other, the most recent of which is his victory against Flavio Cobolli. Alcaraz aims to continue proving why he is worth the special hype in a way not seen since Boris Becker.

Apparently, Alcaraz is the fourth-youngest number-one seed in any men’s major in the Open Era, per ESPN Stats & Info. This legendary feat has not been seen since Becker achieved it in 1987.

The hype is more than reciprocated by Alcaraz’s performance on the clay court. On the second day of the French Open, he trampled Cobolli throughout the first two sets. Carlos Alcaraz dominated the first set with a 6-0 scoreline and finished the job in 26 minutes.

Cobolli put up a fight early in the first minutes of the second set. However, Alcaraz’s dominance was inevitable. In just 27 minutes, Alcaraz wrapped up the set 6-2. The crowd craved a close match after this and the Italian hoped to respond.

Flavio Cobolli would deliver and continued to do so. However, he could not finish the job despite coming all the way back to extend the match. Alcaraz then picked up where he left off from Set 2 and flattened Cobolli. He wrapped up his first round matchup 7-5.

Alcaraz faces Japanese ATP tour winner, Taro Daniel, in the second round of the French Open. The Spanish superstar aims to prove the hype surrounding him as he continues his dominance.