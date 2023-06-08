There is one decisive factor that could help Carlos Alcaraz defeat Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have set up a highly-anticipated French Open semifinal clash which takes place Friday in what many are viewing to essentially be the final.

It will also be just their second-ever meeting and for former World No. 1 Mats Wilander, he can only be amazed by not only how far Alcaraz has come, but his overall confidence going into the match.

“Carlos Alcaraz has lit the professional tennis world on fire,” Wilander on Eurosport (via Tennis 365). “People are talking about him more and more. Tactically he has been incredible without losing his identity on the tennis court.

“Sitting watching him live is incredible. He comes from nowhere and smacks the forehand so hard that it’s nearly a lack of respect for the game itself. He’s OK with people rooting for the other guy as we all just want to see more of Carlitos.

“I actually can’t believe he said his confidence is very high, that’s incredible. He is playing Novak Djokovic next and is coming out with these words, it’s different playing someone you’ve beaten a few times before but they haven’t played that many times. It’s just incredible. He is superhuman, there is hope for mankind when you see an athlete like Carlos Alcaraz.”

Wilander seems to be leaning towards Alcaraz as well, as he believes his speed around the court could end up proving too much even for the “genius” that is Djokovic.

“He [Djokovic] is going to be able to find solutions for sure,” Wilander added. “But physically, I mean Novak is a genius physically, but the speed around the court that Alcaraz has is just maybe a little bit too much for even Novak.”

An Alcaraz win over Djokovic in a Grand Slam would certainly be a true indicator that the guard is changing for real.