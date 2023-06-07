Carlos Alcaraz aims to retain his flawless winning percentage over Novak Djokovic in the French Open Semifinal. The number-one-ranked ATP singles tennis player already has lofty expectations set before him. Even Djokovic compared him to his fellow Spaniard, Rafael Nadal.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the French Open

Amid all the buzz surrounding this French Open matchup, Alcaraz is set on winning. He also expected this face-off after finding the Serbian legend was on his side of the bracket, via Neelabhra Roy of Sportskeeda.

“Well, yeah, I would say since the draw came out, everyone was expecting that match, you know, the semifinal against Novak,” Alcaraz said. “Myself as well. I really want to play that match. Since last year I really wanted to play again against Novak,”

The last time Djokovic squared off against Alcaraz was in the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open. Having only dropped the first set at the clay court, the Spanish superstar finished the job in the remaining two sets, 7-5 and 7-6. Alcaraz still thinks highly of Djokovic despite the outcome.

“I would say the match we played last year doesn't affect too much to this one. You know, it was one year ago. I would say both learned a lot from that match, so it's going to be totally different, and let's see what happens on Friday,” Alcaraz said.

He then outlines what is at stake for him in the French Open semifinal.

“You know, we both are playing at a great level, and as I said before, if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. So I'm really looking for that match. I'm gonna enjoy it. Of course, for me, it's amazing to make history, you know, playing a semifinal with such a legend like Novak. So it's going be a great match for me,” he said.

History is at stake for Carlos Alcaraz as this could be the match that carries him to a second Grand Slam.