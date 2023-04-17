Despite his injury woes, Rafael Nadal will still be the favorite going into this year’s French Open.

That’s according to Daniil Medvedev who was commenting on the 14-time Roland Garros winner’s ongoing injury woes. Nadal hasn’t competed since a hip injury contributed to his early exit at the Australian Open in January.

He was expected back at some point during the Sunshine Double last month, but has since missed the start of the clay-court season, having withdrawn from the recently-concluded Monte Carlo Masters and the upcoming Barcelona Open.

Nadal is now expected back for the Madrid Open and Italian Open, and while it’s not the most ideal preparation going into the French Open, it’s nothing new for the Spaniard.

After all, he missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona last year as well and only played five matches going into Roland Garros before winning it once again.

That is why Medvedev believes Nadal will still be the favorite over the likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

“It’s like before the tournament here. It doesn’t change for me,” Medvedev was quoted as saying by Tennis365. “If I’m able to play well and I reach the semi-final and then I see there is no Rafa or Novak, it changes.

“Although now Rafa is not as well ranked, I might meet him before, but for the time being, I believe Rafa will play the French Open, although I’m not in his body. I don’t want to talk for him. But he will be a favorite, even if he didn’t play before. He won 14 times this Grand Slam, so he will be the favorite.

“It doesn’t change anything for me, but if I go far in the tournament, then the draw becomes easier if there are not those two guys who won 44 Grand Slams.”

The Madrid Open takes place April 26 to May 7. Rafael Nadal has won the tournament five times with his last win coming in 2017.