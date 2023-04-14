Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Rafael Nadal’s tough 2023 season on the ATP Tour continues, as he was forced to withdraw from the Barcelona Open due to his ongoing recovery from a nagging hip injury. Nadal, who hasn’t played since the Australian Open, took to Twitter to deliver a message to his fans on the unfortunate news.

“Barcelona is a special tournament for me, because it is my adopted club and because playing at home is always a unique feeling. I am still not ready and, therefore, I continue my preparation process for the return to competition.”

Nadal noted how “special” the Barcelona Open is to him, given that it is played in his native country of Spain.

An avid soccer player growing up in Manacor, the Barcelona Open also carries special meaning to Nadal because it his “adopted club”, as well as the club that his uncle Miguel Angel Nadal starred for in the 1990s.

But unfortunately, the Spaniard, who was also forced to withdraw from the Monte Carlo Masters, will have to sit out one of his favorite tournaments, one that he has won a record 12 times.

Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion on the ATP Tour, suffered a left hip flexor injury during his upset Australian Open loss at the hands of Mackenize McDonald in the second round.

He was given a six-to-eight-week timetable for return, though a recent report indicated that a return at the upcoming Mutua Madrid Open, which begins on April 26, could be more realistic.

As of right now, Nadal’s status for the French Open, where he has dominated to the tune of 14 trophies, is murky.

But if he can manage to get out on the court for a quick clay court tune-up in late-April, he could be in good shape for Roland Garros.