‘Friday Night Lights’ Coach Gary Gaines sadly passes away at 73

“Friday Night Lights” is one of the most iconic sports movies ever made and is still a hit to this day. But the legendary head coach of Permian High School, Gary Gaines, who was portrayed by Billy Bob Thornton, has sadly passed away at 73 due to Alzheimer’s, his family said on Monday.

They also released a heartfelt statement. Via TMZ Sports:

“Following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, it is with great sadness that the family of Coach Gary Gaines announces his peaceful passing this afternoon,” his family said in a statement.

“Memorial plans will be announced in the coming days. Thank you for remembering our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Gaines began his coaching career way back in 1977 at Petersburg High School in 1977 but ultimately made his name at Permian. In 1980, he helped the Panthers win a State Championship as an assistant but he’s most known for the 1988 season where Gaines took Permian to the State Final, only to lose to Dallas-Carter, as seen in the movie.

In 1989, Gary Gaines led Permian to a 16-0 season and Texas State Title. “Friday Night Lights” won an ESPY in 2005 for “Best Sports Movie and also took home another award that year for “Movie of the Year”.

Thornton did a tremendous job playing Gaines and the flick will be remembered forever. So will Gaines’ legacy as a football coach and family man. Prayers to his family and all the players’ lives he changed over the years.

Gary Gaines was truly a legend. RIP.