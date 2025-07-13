The Boston Red Sox head into the All-Star break having catapulted themselves into the American League East race as a result of their current 10-game winning streak. Manager Alex Cora hopes the midseason break won't cool off his team when it returns to action Friday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Three of Cora's players on the Red Sox will head to the All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta.

However, like so many All-Stars, Red Sox stars Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman have decided not to participate. Only hard-throwing closer Aroldis Chapman is expected to compete for the American League team. Due to injuries and opt-outs, a total of 81 players have been selected as All-Stars. Cora believes it's too high a number and that the All-Star rosters have become bloated.

“We have to do a better job to get the best of the best out there,” he said. “There’s too many All-Stars.”

One of Cora's suggestions included moving the game to Wednesday — it is traditionally played on a Tuesday — because it would give pitchers a greater opportunity to rest before they throw in the game. Crochet pitched a nine-inning, complete game victory over the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday, and that's why he opted not to pitch in Atlanta.

Cora believes All-Star Game needs to regain its overall prestige

While the MLB All-Star Game generally gets the highest grades compared to the other North American professional sports' All-Star exhibitions, it has lost much of its luster.

The idea of the stars from the American League and National League captivated sports fans for decades following the first All-Star Game in 1933. Babe Ruth, Joe DiMaggio, Ted Williams and Stan Musial were big stars early on, and new excitement followed when the National League added Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Frank Robinson and Roberto Clemente.

The National League dominated from 1963 through 1982, winning 19 of 20 games, but the American League took over the series in the late 1980s and has rarely relaxed its grip.

The inception of interleague play may have had an impact on the loss of the All-Star Game's overall importance. When players like Mickey Mantle of the Yankees and Al Kaline of the Tigers got a chance to compete against National League pitchers Sandy Koufax of the Dodgers and Bob Gibson of the Cardinals in All-Star competition, that was high-level and unique competition. Now the best players in both leagues see each other frequently.

The All-Star Game used to feel like a hard-edged competition decades ago, and it doesn't seem as vital any longer. Cora would like to see the best players accept their All-Star offers and participate in the game once again.