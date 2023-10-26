The famous Friday the 13th slasher films featuring Jason Voorhees have had some box-office hits and misses.

This is a ranking of all of the films from Crystal Lake and how well they performed, according to Box Office Mojo.

We'll start at the top with the best performing and then, like an ax, dropdown.

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

The film featuring Freddy Krueger ranked on top. Fans were eager to see the two horror icons battle it out when it was released.

Lifetime gross: $82,622,655

Friday the 13th (2009)

It fared well at the box office with the same title as the original. It had a similar premise to the first film, featuring young adults visiting a boarded-up campsite near Crystal Lake. Of course, Jason visits them.

Lifetime gross: $65,002,019

Friday the 13th (1980)

It's the original movie that started it all off. Though it didn't feature Jason as the axe-wielding murderer that we're used to, his mother did a pretty good job of scaring an audience.

Lifetime gross: $65,002,019

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

In this one, Jason stalks a group of friends who — you guessed it — arrived at a cabin near Crystal Lake to spend a weekend.

Lifetime gross: $34,581,519

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Jason is supposed to be dead. However, we all know that's not the case. The killer revives, escapes a hospital, and continues his rampage on a group of friends renting a home near Crystal Lake.

Lifetime gross: $32,980,880

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Tommy Jarvis is featured in this one. He killed Jason Voorhees as a child and was sent to a secluded halfway house. Murders ensue.

Lifetime gross: $32, 930,418

Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

Part 2 didn't bring in the numbers like the original or part 3, but it still packed a punch for horror audiences. This movie gives us a taste of what Jason is, featuring the burlap mask he wore before the iconic hockey mask.

Lifetime gross: $21,722,776

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Instead of getting cremated, Jason comes back to life. He then goes on a revenge tour, slashing and dicing as many people as possible, and only Tommy Jarvis can stop him.

Lifetime gross: $19,472,057

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Looking like a drenched zombie, Jason is freed from his watery grave by a telekinetic teenager.

Lifetime gross: $19,170,001

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

Of course, this isn't the final Friday. In this '90s classic, Jason's supernatural origins are revealed.

Lifetime gross: $15,935,068

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

With a title like that that's bound to lead to a cheesy plot, it's no wonder this one didn't exactly blow up at the box office. Our pal Jason heads to The Big Apple, far from Crystal Lake, where he's much more suited.

Lifetime gross: $14,343,976

Jason X (2002)

At the bottom of our list is Jason X, the film where he was cryogenically frozen at the beginning of the 21st century and was discovered in the 25th century. He's taken to space and then stalks and kills crewmembers on the spaceship that's transporting him.

Lifetime gross: $13,121,555

Hopefully, someday, we'll get more Friday the 13th movies to add to the list. And if so, maybe they'll receive frighteningly high box office numbers.