Thanks to their license expiring, the Friday the 13th video game will be shutting down, and will also be delisted on all stores.

Gun Media, the publishers of the game, uploaded a message on the official Friday The 13th Game Twitter account. There, they announced that the game “will no longer be available for sale, both physically and digitally” on December 31, 2023. According to them, this is because their license for the franchise will expire on that date.

That doesn’t mean, however, that players will no longer be able to play the game after that date. According to them, the game “will, however, continue to function through at least December 31, 2024, if you already own it.” That means that players who already bought the game on any of the available platforms can still enjoy the game. However, if you will notice, they said it would function until “at least” that date. It is possible for it to keep going after that date. However, we don’t have any official information about that. As such it’d be easier to wait and see until then.

Alongside this announcement, they decided to lower the price of the base game to $4.99. Additionally, they have also lowered the price of each DLC content to $0.99. Should players plan to buy the base game and its DLCs, it would cost them a total of $10.93. That will give them access to various new costumes, new kill animations for Jason, and more. This price is now the game’s permanent price until the game is delisted on all digital and physical stores on December 31, 2023.

The Friday the 13th game first came out back on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2017, and on the Nintendo Switch in 2019. It is a third-person horror survival game where players must try to escape Camp Crystal Lake while being chased by Jason. Both sides of the game are player-controlled, although a single-player mode is available which lets players play as Jason against bots.

That’s all the information we have about Friday the 13th: The Game shutting down and its delisting. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.