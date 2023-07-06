Months before it disappears from stores, Friday the 13th devs gave players access to everything in the game, like perks, kills, and more.

To help reduce the dependence on database servers, the following changes will be made for all players on Thursday, July 6th. pic.twitter.com/pd9pt36kdy — Friday The 13th Game (@Friday13thGame) July 3, 2023

The developers of the Friday the 13th game recently announced that they would be giving players access to basically everything in the game. According to them, this was to “help reduce the dependence on database servers.” Basically, if every player has everything in the game, they no longer have to keep track of who has what. Thanks to this, all players now have the following:

30 Legendary Perks Awarded to All Most Popular Perks No Negative Effects All Best Roll Possible

All Players: Level 150

All Kills Unlocked

All Challenge Skulls Unlocked

No XP/CP Earned

No Matchmaking Functionality Lost

However, they clarified that the “All Kills Unlocked” they mentioned does not include the ones from the DLC. Only the kills in the main game that players could unlock are part of it. Should players want to use the DLC kills, they will have to buy said DLC. The developers actually lowered the prices for each DLC to $0.99, so players can easily get the DLC they want for the game.

Wes Keltner, CEO, Game Design, and Audio and Art Director for Gun Media, the developers of the Friday the 13th game, said the following in a quote retweet:

This was the best way we knew how to give you, the players, the best experience and a heartfelt thank you, as we move towards an inevitable goodbye.

The delisting of Friday the 13th is thanks to Gun Media’s license for the franchise expiring. By December 31, 2023, players will no longer be able to buy the game either physically or digitally. Players will still be able to play the game until “at least” December 31, 2024. If you are one of the many interested players who want to give this game a try before it becomes unavailable, you can buy it on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Its price has gone down to $4.99, so players don’t have to dish out a lot to play the game. As mentioned above, DLC for the game is also available for $0.99 and gives players access to new kills, costumes, emotes, and more.

That’s all the information we have about the Friday the 13th developers giving players access to everything, including perks, kills, and more. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.