Fulham has expressed a strong interest in signing USMNT midfield star Yunus Musah, who is also being pursued by Serie A giants AC Milan, reported by goal.com. While Milan has already made an official offer of €17 million (£14.6m/$18.6m) to Valencia for the midfielder, Fulham is determined to secure his services and is preparing to submit a bid of €20 million (£17.2m/$21.8m), according to The Sun.

Yunus Musah, 20, began his youth career at Arsenal before making the move to Spain to join Valencia. Since then, he has accumulated over 100 appearances for the club and earned 27 international caps with the United States. His performances have caught the attention of several top clubs, including Fulham and AC Milan.

Fulham's pursuit of Musah is contingent on the potential departure of Joao Palhinha from the club during the summer transfer window. Should Palhinha move on, Fulham sees Musah as an ideal replacement and is ready to make a concerted effort to acquire him. Additionally, Fulham is keen on retaining the services of another US international, Antonee Robinson, and is planning to offer him a new contract. Robinson has attracted interest from Manchester City, AC Milan, and Marseille.

Under the guidance of manager Marco Silva, Fulham achieved a respectable 10th-place finish in the Premier League last season. The club aims to solidify its position as a mid-table team, and securing the signing of Yunus Musah would be a significant step towards achieving that goal.

As the transfer window progresses, Fulham will be working diligently to complete the deal for Musah. The competition from AC Milan adds an extra layer of complexity to the negotiations, but Fulham is determined to bring the talented USMNT midfielder to Craven Cottage for the upcoming season.